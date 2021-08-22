Traffic
Blount County
• Jennifer Irene Lamb, 33, wrecked her vehicle at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 19 on Burnett Station Road. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, through a ditch and struck a tree, then coming to a rest. Lamb was transported to University of Tennessee Medical for suspected minor injuries, condition was stable.
