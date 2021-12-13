Traffic
Blount County
• Joanna Lee Brunk, 70, wrecked her vehicle into another and caused a third to hit her at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 7 after a deer struck her front left fender. She lost control of her vehicle and rear-ended one in front of her, causing the vehicle behind her to strike the rear-end of her vehicle. Brunk was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The other two occupants of the two vehicles were not injured.
Maryville
• Danny R. Hooten Jr. wrecked his vehicle into a semi-truck at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 7 while allegedly under the influence. He did not perform a standard field sobriety test, but his blood was taken while he was at Blount Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The traffic report states that Hooten was in the left lane on West Broadway Avenue, while the other two vehicles involved in the crash were in the right lane. When the two vehicles slowed down for the red light, Hooten allegedly side-swiped the other car then ran into the rear of the semi-truck. Witness said that Hooten was driving fast and erratically before he wrecked.
