• Andrew Patrick Caylor and Irving D. Vandyke; at 2:48 p.m. Dec. 2 on Tuckaleechee Pike from Coulter Road. Vandyke, 56, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. His passenger, Linda Gayle Thomas, 69, was airlifted to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• Zackary Tyler Brown was driving on Topside Road at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2 when his vehicle unexpectedly made a popping sound and jerked to the right, causing it to strike a guard rail and travel along it approximately 40 feet before going off the road to the right, into a ditch, and striking a large tree stump. Brown, 27, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
