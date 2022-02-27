Traffic
Alcoa
• Jennifer L. Bland, 62, Walland, was attempting to turn left from Hall Road onto Bessemer Street at 3:06 p.m. Feb. 23 when Peter Elliott Stultz Jr., 56, Maryville, wrecked his vehicle into the front of Bland's. The incident report states that Bland was at fault in the collision because she failed to yield to Stultz, who was in the left lane "traveling through the intersection" when they wrecked. Both Bland and Stultz were transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
