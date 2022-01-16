Traffic
Alcoa
• A 16-year-old female wrecked her vehicle into the back of another on Alcoa Highway at 8:24 p.m. Jan. 10. She had a 14-year-old female passenger in the vehicle with her, but neither were transported to a hospital for injury. The driver of the second vehicle, Dawn B. Ardison, 54, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury. According to the report, she had slowed down for an ambulance, and the 16-year-old hit her vehicle from behind.
• Destiny E. Haworth, 20, wrecked her vehicle on Alcoa Highway at 7:24 a.m. Jan. 12, when one car hit hers in the rear, causing a third to hit that vehicle. She came to a sudden stop on the highway, when Gabrielle Marie Mather, 31, struck her, then a third vehicle struck Mather. The driver of the third vehicle, Carol Duke Hawkins, 62, was transported to UT Medical Center for a suspected minor injury. Mather and Hawkins were noted for following improperly.
