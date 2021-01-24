Traffic
Alcoa
• Jan Lester Johnson, Rockford, and Crystal Evonne Ellison, Maryville; at 9:50 a.m. Jan. 21 at South Hall Road from East Lincoln Road. Ellison, 46, and her passenger, Dustin Ellison, 27, were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where both were treated and released.
