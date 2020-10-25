Traffic
Blount County
• Chelsey Lynn Fisher was driving on Nine Mile Road at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 when, on a curve, she lost control of her vehicle and went off the road on the right, striking a mailbox and a fence line before crossing back over the road, going off it on the left and stopping at an embankment. Fisher, 23, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. A female passenger whose name was redacted from the report, also was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital.
