Traffic
Blount County
• Mark K. Doran, 32, wrecked a motorcycle at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 4 driving south on U.S. Highway 129, when he veered off the road and hit a guard rail. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by AMR for a possible broken ankle. He was discharged from the hospital on Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.