Traffic
Alcoa
• Jarriett Jermaine Upshaw, of Louisville, was traveling north on Alcoa Highway near Singleton Station Road at 5:47 p.m. Aug. 20 when he had to swerve to avoid a car in front of him after it suddenly applied the brakes. Upshaw hit a curb, causing him to flip the motorcycle he was driving. Upshaw, 23, was taken by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.