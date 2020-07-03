Traffic
Blount County
• William Chase Robinson was driving a motorcycle on Sevierville Road at 1:17 p.m. June 26 when he entered a left curve too fast, lost control and tipped it on its side. Robinson, 21, slid off the motorcycle and into a tree. He was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where no information was available on his status.
• Linda L. Farley was traveling south on North Union Grove Road at 9:36 a.m. June 26 when her vehicle crossed the center of the road before exiting the roadway and striking a tree. Farley, 61, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• Dillan Robert Catrone was traveling southeast on Calderwood Highway at 10:15 a.m. June 26 when he lost control of a motorcycle and turned it on its side. Catrone, 19, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available on his status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.