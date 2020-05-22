Traffic
• Kenneth W. Forbes, Sevierville, was attempting to pull out onto Alcoa Highway on his motorcycle when another vehicle approached quickly. Forbes stated that he tried to accelerate, but the front tire of the motorcycle came off of the ground, throwing his passenger, Desirea J. Harrison, Maryville, from the motorcycle. He then lost control and slid to a stop in the other lane. Forbes, 22, and Harrison, 21, both were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where both were treated and released.
