• Sema Ayl, Alcoa, and Susan Calabrese, Alcoa; at 2:45 p.m. May 7 on Grayson Drive at North Wright Road. Ayl, 16, and a passenger in her vehicle, Ataijah Canady, 11, were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released. Ayl was cited with failure to yield and driving without a license.
• Kirt Walker, Maryville, and James Bentley, Maryville; at 12:38 p.m. May 7 on Louisville Road at the U.S. Highway 129 Bypass. Bentley, 65, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. Walker was cited with disobeying a traffic signal.
