Aaron Perkey was driving on Martin Hill Pike near Hollybrook Road at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 17 when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road, landing in a ditch. Perkey, 35, and his passenger, a 7-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.
Dean Covington was driving on a curve on Pickens Gap Road near Equestrian Circle at 2:11 a.m. Feb. 17 when he ran off the road and struck a tree. Covington, 37, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
Lucas Lawson and Jennifer Marie Thorne; at 8:51 p.m. Feb. 18 on William Blount Drive near Big Springs Road. Thorne, 21, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Joshua P. York was driving on River Ford Road near Benny Delozier Drive at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 18 when he ran off the road and struck a mailbox, going airborne and spinning before landing upside down. York, 41, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected injury.
Lidia L. Dehaven was driving on East Millers Cove Road near Martin Valley Road at 2 a.m. Feb. 18 when she ran off the road and struck a tree. Dehaven, 26, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
