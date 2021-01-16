Traffic
Blount County
• A 16-year-old juvenile was crossing Morganton Road on foot at 10:04 p.m. Jan. 13 when an unknown driver struck him, knocking him to the side of the road. The driver was attempting to pass another vehicle that was stopped in the road and couldn't see the juvenile, an incident report states. The juvenile checked himself in to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
