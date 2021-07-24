Traffic
Alcoa
• Patrick S. Sumerlin and Harley N. Sanders; at 6:39 p.m. July 22 at the intersection of Northpark Boulevard and Cusick Road. Sanders, 18, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Blount County
• Justin Tyler Dennis and Susan Martin Hirche; at 3:24 p.m. July 18 on Tuckaleechee Pike from Headrick View Drive. Hirche, 65, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and transferred.
