Traffic
Blount County
• Charles Edward Poole was driving a motorcycle south on Calderwood Highway at 1:59 p.m. May 31 when his brakes locked on a curve, causing the motorcycle and Poole to fall onto the road. Poole, 56, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available.
• Brandon Ramon Webb and Leanna Brooklyn Garner; at 7:38 a.m. June 2 on Wildwood Road from Kidd Street. Garner, 23, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available.
• Desanta D. Smith and Melissa D. Epperson, both of Maryville; at 8:47 a.m. June 1 on Cherokee Heights Drive from Laurel Lane. Epperson, 56, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• Timothy William Spurlock and Teresa Irene Hearon; at 10:36 a.m. June 1 on Mint Road from Walker School Road. Hearon, 54, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
