Traffic
Blount County
• Benjamin Curtis Helton was driving on Calderwood Highway at 11:32 a.m. Oct. 28 and attempting to turn right onto Bingham Lane when his vehicle slid across the road and struck a utility pole and phone box head-on. Helton, 26, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.