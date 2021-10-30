Traffic
Blount County
• Ilona Synnove Norman, 50, wrecked her motorcycle at 11:32 a.m. Oct. 25 on Calderwood Highway after she lost control going around a turn. The motorcycle fell on its side and slid into a ditch. Norman came off the motorcycle and slid about 10 feet past it into a ditch. She was transported to UT Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Her condition Saturday was not updated.
