Traffic
Blount County
• Jeremy Andrew Whitehead was driving north on Montvale Road at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 3 when, on a left curve, his vehicle veered off the right side of the road and hit a metal bridge sign before crossing over, leaving the road on the left side and hitting an earth embankment. Whitehead, 40, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and transferred.
• Peggy Annette Young and Jessica L. Daugherty; at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 7 on North Hall Road near East Newcomen and West Newcomen streets. Young, 69, was transported by ambulance to Tennova West in Turkey Creek, where no information was available.
Maryville
• Steven Alexander Greene, Diane England Dixon, Jason Michael Walker and Trissie Elizabeth Foister; at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 9 on Old Knoxville Highway near East Hunt Road. Dixon, 53, was transported by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where no information was available.
