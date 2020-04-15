Traffic
Blount County
• Angela Bright and Latoya Tate were traveling north on Alcoa Highway when a vehicle clipped the right side of Bright's car, causing it to spin off the road and hit a light pole. Tate, 34, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital and treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.