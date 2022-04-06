Traffic
Blount County
• Robert Graves, 21, was driving on Calderwood Highway when he entered a curve in the roadway, overcorrected and struck an embankment, causing his vehicle to flip. EMS transported Graves to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.