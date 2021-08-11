Traffic
Alcoa
• Christina D. Villaverde, Miracle Landing Drive, Maryville, and Emily Gibson, Gilbert Street, Alcoa; at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 9 at the intersection of Springbrook and East Hunt roads. Gibson, 32, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• Shelby C. Hines, Knoxville, and Aaron R. Morris, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville; at 5:51 a.m. Aug. 9 at the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Northpark Boulevard. Hines, 67, and Morris, 44, were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The medical center had no information to provide on Hines, and Morris has been discharged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.