Traffic
Maryville
• Kenneth W. Rabey, Knoxville, and Nandani Burnett, Maryville; at 10:22 a.m. Aug. 11 on U.S. Highway 411 South near Legends Way. Rabey, 77, and Burnett, 49, were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital. No information was available on Rabey, and Burnett was treated and released.
• Ruby L. Reneau, Rockford, and Melissa A. Isaacs, Knoxville; at 11:54 a.m. Aug. 11 on Foch Street near the U.S. Highway 129 Bypass. Reneau, 72, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• John C. Boring, Maryville, and Nancy A. Perkey, Maryville; at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 11 on West Lamar Alexander Parkway near Foothills Mall Drive. Boring, 87, and his passenger, Evelyn Boring, 83, were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.
