Traffic
Blount County
• Joshua A. McCulloch, Maryville, was traveling north on North Union Grove Road at midnight Aug. 19 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. McCulloch, 39, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. The vehicle McCulloch was driving was reported as stolen out of Sevier County in June 2020.
Alcoa
• Jessica Gomez, Maryville, was traveling north on Harding Street near Cochran Street at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 19 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing her vehicle to turn on its side. Gomez, 44, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. Gomez was cited with driving while unlicensed and no proof of insurance.
