Traffic
Alcoa
• Darius White was driving west on Topside Road near Buck Drive at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 7 when he swerved to avoid a vehicle that hit its brakes, leading him to go off the right side of the road into a ditch. Passengers Lindsey White, 24, and three juveniles were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital. Lindsey White and one juvenile were treated and released and no information was available for the other two juveniles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.