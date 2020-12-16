Traffic
Alcoa
• Ralph Edward Ivens, Maryville: He said at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 15 he was going to back out of his parking slot at Burger King, 115 Lindsay St., when he accidentally placed his vehicle in drive instead of reverse, and then ran into the restaurant's side, causing damage.
Blount County
• Brenda Carolyn Cooke, 69, was attempting to back out of a driveway on Greenwich Drive, Maryville, when she mistakenly accelerated forward and drove through a chain link fence and struck a tree. She was taken by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center.
