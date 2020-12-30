Traffic
Alcoa
• Rebecca J. Chilcutt, Winchester Drive, Walland, was driving in the parking lot at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, at 6:36 a.m. Dec. 28 when, while having a medical episode, she struck a light pole with her vehicle's left front bumper. Chilcutt, 66, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Blount County
• Devin Blaine Martin was driving north on Tuckaleechee Pike at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 when, while traveling over a left curve on wet pavement, he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the roadway and skidded into the front yard of a residence, hitting shrubbery and damaging both a mailbox and the guide wire of a telephone/electric pole. Martin, 18, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
