Traffic
Blount County
• Jessie G. McClellan was pulling out of the driveway of a 3000 block address on Lamar Alexander Parkway when her vehicle exited the driveway, went through a grassy area and into a ditch. McClellan, 55, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was in stable condition.
• Richard Edward Gunter and Patricia Moyer Bittles; at 4:21 p.m. Feb. 3 on South Old Glory Road. Bittles, 59, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.