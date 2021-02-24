Traffic
Blount County
• Kyle Alan Kalloway was driving north on an unnamed access road between Mullendore Street and Wildwood Road at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 23 when his vehicle lost power and he wasn't able to control or stop it; the vehicle left the road on the right, went down an embankment, struck a rotten tree and a ditch before coming to rest. A passenger, Jason Monroe Kelly, 37, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
• David James Brown was traveling on Duncan Road when his vehicle went off the roadway, struck a utility pole, spun and ultimately rested on its passenger side. Brown, 24, was taken by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
Alcoa
• Kimberly Marie Huston and Phyllis J. Slankard; at 11:53 a.m. Feb. 21 on North Wright Road near McArthur Road. Huston, 41, and Slankard, 68, both were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital. Slankard was treated and released. There was no information available on Huston's condition.
• Robert B. Nikolai was traveling north on Alcoa Highway at 3:05 a.m. Feb. 20 when he lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, went airborne and overturned. Nikolai, 60, was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
