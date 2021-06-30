Traffic
Blount County
• Jake T. Julies, Michal F. Haney and Jacob N. Stinnett; at 5:24 p.m. June 28 on Big Springs Road from John Sparks Drive. Haney, 36, Haney's 12-year-old passenger, Stinnett, 27, and Stinnett's passenger, Courtney L. Stinnett, 26, all were taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where the 12-year-old was treated and released and no information was available for Haney, Jacob Stinnett and Courtney Stinnett.
• Sean Patrick Leahy was driving a motorcycle on Calderwood Highway at 1:49 p.m. June 25 when he lost control while negotiating a curve and fell to the left, slid across the road and stopped at the edge of the road on the right. Leahy, 60, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
