• Jessica A. Burkholder, McGill Avenue, Maryville, was driving north on Cusick Road near Cardin Lane at 7:58 a.m. July 27 when she went off the right side of the roadway, striking a dirt embankment. She overcorrected and the SUV rolled over, according to the accident report. Passenger Benjamin E. Mitchell, 50, Clinton, was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where his condition was not available.
