Traffic
Blount County
• Bobby Allen Davis, Maryville, was driving onto Louisville Road from Louisville Loop at 1:28 a.m. June 1 when he went into a ditch and struck a tree. Davis, 55, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he left against medical advice.
