• Officers report that the vehicle driven by Wiltieka Walden, 29, Louisville, was turning left from Airbase Road onto U.S. Highway 129 when it struck the vehicle driven by David McGill, 19, Maryville, at 12:05 p.m. March 29. One of Walden's passengers, Dean Jacquez, 20, Louisville, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by EMS with a possible injury.
