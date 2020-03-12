Traffic
Alcoa
• Shawn Burien Page was exiting the roadway at 6:15 a.m. March 11 on Miser Station Road near Vinegar Valley Road, and while he was trying to negotiate a curve, the car struck a utility pole. Page, 19, was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries and treated and released.
