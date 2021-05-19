Traffic
Blount County
• Marshall Lee Lindsey; at 5:17 p.m. May 16 on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Old Walland Highway. An incident report states Lindsey was going too fast on a curve and lost control of his motorcycle, rolling into a grassy area. Lindsey, 31, was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by ambulance and treated and released.
