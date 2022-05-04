Traffic
Alcoa
• Joseph Maggio, 36, Maryville, wrecked his vehicle at 10:16 p.m. May 2 when he hit a curb on Middlesettlements Road and slid down an embankment, coming to a stop in a ditch. Maggio was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via EMS with a suspected serious injury, but had been discharged from the hospital by the afternoon of May 4.
