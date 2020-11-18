Traffic
Blount County
• Robert E. England was traveling on Pryor Road near North Wildwood Road at 3:19 p.m. Nov. 17 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. England, 74, was taken by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was in stable condition. A passenger in England's vehicle was not injured.
