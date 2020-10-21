Traffic
Blount County
• Theresa S. Dyer, no address given, was driving on Rocky Branch Road at 5:17 p.m. Oct. 19 when she left the right side of the road and struck a tree. First responders had to cut the front windshield to remove her, an incident report states. Dyer, 84, was taken by ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where no information was available.
