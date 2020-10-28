Traffic
• Kathryn L. Sands-Hall, Louisville, was merging onto Alcoa Highway off Hall Road at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 27 when Mitchell D. Horton, Alcoa, rode his bicycle into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Horton, 61, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information was available. Horton admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking two 24 oz. beers before the wreck, an incident report states.
