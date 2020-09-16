Traffic
Blount County
• Thomas H. Taylor was driving south on Calderwood Highway at 10:17 a.m. Sept. 13 when, on a left curve, his vehicle left the road on the right and struck a tree before going down an embankment. Taylor, 63, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
• Hannah M. Ruth was driving north on Ellejoy Road at 6:58 p.m. Sept. 13 when, on a curve, her vehicle started going sideways, moved into the other lane, went off the road into a yard and struck a tree. An 11-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, where no information was available.
• Audrey E. Smith, Susan S. Deaver and Kaitlyn R. Loukatos; at 3:01 p.m. Sept. 11 on West Lamar Alexander Parkway. Smith, 68, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.
• Edmund D. Smith was driving east on U.S. Highway 411 South near Brickmill Commercial Drive at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 10 when he failed to stay in his lane and struck a culvert. Smith, 60, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.
