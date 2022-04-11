Traffic
Alcoa
• Alfredo Daniel Diaz, 52, Maryville, and Lynn A. Millsaps, 61, Friendsville, at 10:17 a.m. April 8, between McArthur Road and Wright Road; following the wreck, Diaz was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital and Millsaps was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. An accident report states that both injuries appeared minor.
Blount County
• Shianne M. Major, 28, Greenback, wrecked her vehicle at 4:35 p.m. April 9 when her vehicle left Martin Mill Pike, crashed through a fence and landed on its side. Major was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
