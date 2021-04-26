Traffic
• Ricky Eugene Marcum; at 2:39 p.m. April 22. An incident reported stated Marcum's vehicle left the stretch of Calderwood Highway known as "The Dragon" and was partially ejected. Marcum, 62, had a minor laceration on her head, two broken ribs, a fractured collar bone and a bruised spleen and was airlifted to UT Medical Center. which did not have any information on a patient with that name, though the report said Marcum was "doing well" after she arrived.
