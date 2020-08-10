Traffic
Blount County
• Joseph Dale Reid was traveling on Miser Station Road at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 6 when he left the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. Officers discovered Reid on the ground next to his motorcycle. Reid, 34, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on his condition was available.
• Kama D. Trodglen was traveling on Nebo Road at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 7 when she lost control of her vehicle, left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Trodglen, 37, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on her condition was available.
• Edward Benjamin Binion Sr. was traveling on Calderwood Highway at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 8 when he began to feel ill from the heat and believes he loss consciousness, causing him to fall from his motorcycle and the motorcycle to leave the roadway. Binion, 62, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on his condition was available.
