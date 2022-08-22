• Ty B. Corn and Robert J. Cleveland; at 4:37 p.m. Aug. 18 on Laws Chapel Road near Hughes Loop. Cleveland, 59, was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
• Thomas Z. Kasmeyer and Tanner Dowdne; at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 20 on Miser Station Road near North Union Grove Road. Kasmeyer, 33, was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
• William S. Staley III was traveling west on West Hunt Road near Proffitt Springs Road at 2:27 p.m. Aug. 19 when his motorcycle expelled oil, causing him to lose traction and slide down an embankment. Staley, 68, was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
• Ric Everett Delozier was traveling north on Thompson Bridge Road near Highway 411 at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 20 when he lost control of his motorcycle while navigating a curve and spun out, landing in a ditch. Delozier's passenger, Alison Ann Murphy, 50, was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
• Charles Christian Sarazin was traveling east on Happy Valley Road near Foothills Parkway at 1:26 p.m. Aug. 20 when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and slid. Sarazin, 45, was transported by ambulance and then air to UT Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
