Traffic
Blount County
• Glenn Harris Williams, 79, wrecked his vehicle at 6:18 p.m. Dec. 14 on Old Glory Road. His passenger Marilyn T. William's, 79, was transported to UT Medical Center for a suspected minor injury. The second vehicle had a 30-year-old female driver, a 31-year-old female passenger, an 11-year-old male passenger and a 12-year-old female passenger. The two minors were transported to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Williams allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the second vehicle at the Mount Tabor Road intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.