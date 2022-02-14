Traffic
Alcoa
• Morgan B. Bailey, 25, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, reported to Alcoa Police that she was speeding when she wrecked her vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 after leaving North Hall Road and striking two different trees. The second collision caused her vehicle to turn onto its side. She was transported by EMS to Parkwest Hospital with a possible injury.
• Sarah Louise Muncy, 48, Misty Valley Road, Friendsville, wrecked her vehicle into the right front bumper of Kelli M. Walker, 31, Knoxville at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 13 while driving on U.S Highway 129 South. Muncy reported that she braked quickly to avoid crashing into a vehicle that was turning left in front of her. According to the incident report, Muncy stated that her vehicle then spun into Walker’s. She was transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital with a possible injury.
• A 16 year old attempted to make a left turn from Bessemer Street onto Hamilton Crossing Drive at 2:56 p.m. Feb. 12. Though the traffic light was green, the left turn arrow was not activated when the 16 year old made the turn, reportedly causing Courtney Alexander, 31, Maryville, to wreck her vehicle into the 16-year-old’s. Alexander was traveling with five passengers, of whom two minors were transported by EMS to UT Medical Center and Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
• Macy Love Cooper, 19, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, turned right on a red light onto North Calderwood Street at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 12 and reportedly caused Edward Trent Meek, 50, Lancaster Lane, Maryville, who was traveling straight, to wreck his vehicle into hers. Meek was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Blount County
• Tammy Vargas Turrubiartes, 42, wrecked her vehicle at 8:12 a.m. Feb. 11 after driving off the road because of what she reported as a dirty windshield. After leaving the roadway, Turrubiartes collided with two mailboxes, a fence and a tree. She was transported by EMS to UT Medical Center with a suspected minor injury.
