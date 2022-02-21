Traffic
Alcoa
• Raymond Lee Rathbone, 49, Florida, wrecked his vehicle into Joseph E. Lawson, 41, Friendsville, at 9:58 p.m. Feb. 17 while in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing. Rathbone's vehicle collided with Lawson as he was walking in the pedestrian crosswalk near an entrance to the Walmart. Lawson was transported by EMS to Blount Memorial Hospital with a suspected minor injury.
Blount County
• Elizabeth Murphy, 30, was reportedly driving on Turkey Pen Branch Road, attempting to round a bend in the roadway when she wrecked her vehicle into the vehicle of Melissa Swett, 66. Murphy reported that she was attempting to check the time when she wrecked into Swett. AMR transported Swett to Blount Memorial Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.