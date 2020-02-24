Traffic
Blount County
• Billie R. Jessie at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 22 on Russell Road and Russellwood Drive. Jessie, 42, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital and was treated and released.
• Jessica Nicole Fitton at around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 20 on Bluebird Lane. Fitton, 36, was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital and was treated and released.
• George D. Bridwell at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 22 on Foothills Parkway. Bridwell, 53, was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center and was treated and released.
