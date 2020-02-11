Traffic
Blount County
• Kira Vandever at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 7 on North Wildwood Road. Vandever, 17, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital for neck and back injuries where she was treated and released.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:28 am
Blount County
• Kira Vandever at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 7 on North Wildwood Road. Vandever, 17, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital for neck and back injuries where she was treated and released.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.