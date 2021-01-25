Traffic
Blount County
• Joann Whaley Curtis was traveling north on Old Chilhowee Road, Maryville, at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 22 when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped onto the passenger side. Whaley Curtis, 42, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where no information on her condition was available.
